Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

Foot Locker stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

