Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Holley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

