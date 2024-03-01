Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YOU. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 258.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 317,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

