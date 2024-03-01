Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Richard H. Zay Sells 14,743 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $113.19 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,122,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tennant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

