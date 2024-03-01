Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on TER
Teradyne Stock Up 3.2 %
TER opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.