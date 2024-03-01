Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494.02 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $494.02 million and $61.38 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 672,870,512 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

