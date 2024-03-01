Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Gerald L. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TXRH opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

