Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,795 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 181.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $140.47 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

