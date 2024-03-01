Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,013 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Stock Down 0.1 %

Waters stock opened at $337.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $344.17. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

