Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 254,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.