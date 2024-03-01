Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.