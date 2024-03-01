Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,606,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

