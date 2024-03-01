Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.