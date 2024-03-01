Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Driven Brands by 469.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 668,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 550,781 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth $3,663,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth $820,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.