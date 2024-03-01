Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,366 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

