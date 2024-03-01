Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,577 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $256.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $257.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

