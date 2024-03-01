Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,588 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

