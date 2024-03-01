Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Get Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.