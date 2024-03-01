TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $156.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. TFI International has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $151.30.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

