TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

