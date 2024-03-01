TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $16.18. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 4,799,647 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

