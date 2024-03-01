Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D (LON:DO1D) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D (LON:DO1D – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D Stock Performance

DO1D opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.25 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £236,100.00 and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.22.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 DSO 1 D Company Profile

