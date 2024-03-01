The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boston Beer in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.58.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $307.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.02 and a 200-day moving average of $355.11. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

