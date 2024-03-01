The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target to $7.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
