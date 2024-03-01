The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $14.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

