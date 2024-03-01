The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.16 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

