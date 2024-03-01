The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $21.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

