The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $175,520.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
St. Joe Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.32.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
