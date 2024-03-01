The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $175,520.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.32.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

