The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TD opened at C$81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.89 and a 1-year high of C$90.75.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9133005 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.