The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,842 ($23.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,050 ($26.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,837.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,833.20. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,929.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,894.74%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

