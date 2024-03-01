Thomas David Ullrich Acquires 100,000 Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.
Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Thomas David Ullrich bought 105,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,075.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Thomas David Ullrich acquired 180,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Thomas David Ullrich purchased 200,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.
Aston Bay Stock Performance
BAY stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.
Aston Bay Company Profile
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.
