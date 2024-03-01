Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TYGO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital cut Tigo Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TYGO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,652.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $65,813. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

