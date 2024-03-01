Timothy P. Murphy Buys 10,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Union Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $5,078,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

