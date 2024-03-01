Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Sells £17,480 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total value of £17,480 ($22,171.49).

Titon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON TON opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Titon Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £9 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Titon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

