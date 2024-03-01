TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TKO Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO opened at $83.73 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

