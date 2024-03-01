Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 33.2% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and $181.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015246 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,576.63 or 0.99948039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00181940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,511,533 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,497,384.027131 with 3,467,990,014.4955163 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.69474638 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $160,420,815.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

