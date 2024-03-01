Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

