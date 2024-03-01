Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

