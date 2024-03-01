Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $180.18 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $180.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

