Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,954 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $249.87 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

