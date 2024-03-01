Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 429,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

