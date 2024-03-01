Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,609 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

