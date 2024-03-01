Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,786 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

A stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

