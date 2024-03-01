Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,844 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,642 shares of company stock worth $37,461,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $407.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

