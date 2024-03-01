Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,386 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 367,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

