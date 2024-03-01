Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,308 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

