Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 26,922 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $80.74 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

