Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 41,554 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 262.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Nucor by 10.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $5,217,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $192.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

