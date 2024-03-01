Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,208 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

