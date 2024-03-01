Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,762 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

